“No Fairer Spectacle” – Rare Pictures of a Maine St John’s Day, 1897

In 1897, the Franco-American national society of Lewiston, Maine, held a parade to mark the 25th anniversary of its founding. The Institut Jacques-Cartier had helped the community celebrate the feast of Saint John the Baptist – La Saint-Jean – every year on June 24th, but the 1897 parade was a special occasion. In addition to celebrating the success of the society, it was also a chance to showcase the progress and prosperity of the city’s Franco-American community after a quarter-century. The Lewiston Evening Journal said

Lewiston and Auburn have seen no fairer spectacle than to-day’s – the beautiful procession, the magnificent decorations, the city in gala array…It has been an unqualified success and time and money have been freely lavished to make the day what it has been – one of the most memorable in the history of Lewiston and Auburn.

(Read my longer description of the parade)

The Maine Historic Preservation Commission has a series of stereoscope cards that contain rare photographs of this event. The views include the parade itself, members of the various Franco-American societies and, even rarer, a look into Lewiston’s Little Canada neighborhood at the time.

The images below have been reproduced with permission from the MHPC. They were scanned from the originals by David Gudas and Ron DeBlois for the City of Lewiston’s website. Some have been recolored to enhance the contrast.

